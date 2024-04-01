Premier League Team of the Week: Burnley put in top shift at Chelsea

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed with yet more twists and turns in the title race, relegation battle and hunt for European football.

As always with the conclusion of another round of fixtures, it's time for Flashscore's Premier League Team of the Week - selected using our player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week
Marek Kratochvil

GK - Arijanet Muric, 9.1 (Burnley)

Arijanet Muric has recently been restored to Burnley's side and proved he is a capable Premier League goalkeeper after an outstanding performance in the Clarets' 2-2 draw away at Chelsea.

The shot-stopper made a superb 11 saves during the draw at Stamford Bridge, particularly excelling after his side were reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

DEF - Conor Bradley, 8.4 (Liverpool)

Conor Bradley continued a fantastic breakthrough season with a top performance in Liverpool's 2-1 comeback victory against Brighton.

The defender was a big contributor at both ends of the pitch, making six tackles and three interceptions while providing four key passes as the Reds surged to the top of the league.

Bradley (L) battles for the ball
AFP

DEF: Kristoffer Ajer, 8.2 (Brentford)

It was a tricky evening for Brentford as they drew 1-1 against Manchester United in a match they really should have won comfortably.

It looked like the Bees had lost it late on after Mason Mount's goal, but Kristoffer Ajer stepped up in the dying seconds of the match to ensure Brentford escaped with a point.

Ajer put in a dominant showing leading up to his goal as well, winning seven duels and keeping United's forward line very quiet.

DEF: Dara O'Shea, 8.2 (Burnley)

Burnley have been poor for the majority of the campaign but stepped up to claim a valuable point against Chelsea - with Dara O'Shea netting the all-important equaliser late in the match.

The Irishman was also a key contributor at the other end of the pitch, making four clearances, two blocks an interception and a tackle as the Clarets battled to keep a fluent Chelsea attack at bay.

MID: Cole Palmer, 9.4 (Chelsea)

The top performer by some distance this weekend was Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who netted twice to ensure his side came away with a point against Burnley.

Palmer was completely dominant throughout the fixture and showed exactly why he is one of the best young talents in the country.

The winger scored twice, created two big chances on top of five key passes and completed three dribbles in a brilliant attacking display.

Palmer v Burnley
AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

MID: Josh Cullen, 8.4 (Burnley)

Josh Cullen is the final of three Burnley players to make our team this week, notching a goal and an assist in the Clarets' draw against Chelsea.

Cullen did exactly what was needed of him in a tough fixture for the visitors, keeping the ball and creating chances for his teammates from the middle of the pitch.

His 94% pass accuracy helped Vincent Kompany's side to what could be a valuable point in the battle for Premier League safety.

MID: Rodri, 8.2 (Manchester City)

Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Arsenal was far from vintage by any means but Rodri was once again one of the top performers for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Spaniard won an astounding 15 duels, allowing City to keep constant pressure on the Gunners while also making three key passes.

Only a trademark winning goal was missing from another excellent showing by the midfielder.

Rodri v Arsenal
AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

MID: Mohammed Kudus, 8.4 (West Ham)

Mohammed Kudus continued to establish himself as one of the signings of the season during West Ham's 4-3 loss to Newcastle.

The Ghanaian scored once and provided an assist as the Hammers raced into a 3-1 lead, only to see his hard work come undone by a shocking capitulation.

Kudus' teammates let him down in the end but it was another impressive showing from the young winger.

FWD: Ben Brereton Diaz, 8.7 (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United's marquee January signing Ben Brereton Diaz was on top form in the Blades' 3-3 draw against Fulham, having a direct involvement in every goal for the home side.

Brereton Diaz got on the scoresheet twice and set up Oli McBurnie, doing his best to help the struggling club towards a late push for survival.

FWD: Alexander Isak, 8.6 (Newcastle)

Twice Alexander Isak stepped up to score from the penalty spot in Newcastle's comeback victory against West Ham, spearheading a side ravaged by injuries to a valuable win in the chase for European football.

Isak also provided an assist for the Magpies' third, completing what turned out to be a superb all-round performance from the Swedish striker.

His brace took his tally to 14 for the season, just four behind leading scorer Erling Haaland.

FWD: Mykhailo Mudryk, 8.6 (Chelsea)

Despite a generally poor Chelsea career so far, Mykhailo Mudryk stepped up with a top performance during the Blues' 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The Ukrainian was a constant threat on the wing throughout the match and was unlucky not to come away with an assist having made four key passes and one big chance.

Mudryk also completed six successful dribbles and won the penalty that gave Chelsea an initial lead just before half-time.

Mentions
