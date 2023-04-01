Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool and Arsenal stars stand out

The Premier League winter break is finished following the second set of fixtures over the last weekend, which means it's time for another Team of the Week.

There were 18 goals from just five matches over the last weekend, with several standout performances.

Our side is selected using a dedicated player ratings algorithm.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Jose Sa was the standout goalkeeper over the weekend, making four saves in Wolves' 0-0 draw against Brighton.

The 'keeper was called into action on several occasions to ensure the scores stayed level, despite Brighton's growing pressure throughout the match.

His performance helped Wolves to their fourth clean sheet in the league this season.

Brentford had to dig deep to overcome Nottingham Forest, with defender Ben Mee playing an important role in their 3-2 win.

Mee netted the Bees' second goal and was impressive defensively throughout the game, making five clearances, two tackles, two blocks and one interception.

Ibrahima Konate was equally important in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

The Frenchman was rock-solid throughout the match and gave the Reds an important platform to build from and dominate the game.

Konate touched the ball 100 times and played 71 accurate passes, while also mopping up any danger that came his way with nine clearances.

Gabriel set the tone early on in Arsenal's 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace, first scoring from a corner before seeing another effort deflected into the net to give the Gunners a perfect start against the Eagles.

His significant contribution earned him an 8.1 rating, helping his side to get back to winning ways.

The Brazilian is part of a trio of Arsenal players to make our Team of the Week.

Two goals and an assist saw Diogo Jota pick up the highest rating of any player over the weekend - with his showing against Bournemouth earning a 9.2 player rating.

The forward stepped up in the absence of Mohamed Salah, putting in a player of the match display as the Reds extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

His two precision finishes were a particular highlight, showing his natural skill in front of goal.

Jota v Bournemouth Marek Kratochvil / AFP

Another top performer in Liverpool's win against Bournemouth was Alexis Mac Allister, who dominated the midfield throughout the game.

The Argentine was an important creative outlet for the Reds, making four key passes, while also having a positive impact at the other end of the pitch.

Mac Allister made an incredible nine tackles as well as three interceptions - playing a key role in a top-class Liverpool performance.

James Ward-Prowse has consistently been one of West Ham's best players this season and was no different in their 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Sheffield United.

The midfielder scored once and completed four key passes, expertly exerting his creative influence on the match.

Only a last-gasp penalty from Oli McBurnie denied the Hammers all three points.

Ward-Prowse heat map v Sheff Utd Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

The second of three Arsenal players to make our Team of the Week, Gabriel Martinelli netted twice in added time to take the Gunners to a 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The winger didn't start the match but came on with 20 minutes to go and made a huge impact, twice catching out the Palace defence to slot past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Martinelli's late cameo wasn't quite to the level of Kevin De Bruyne's last week, but still earned him an 8.1 player rating.

Gabriel Jesus is the third and final Arsenal player to make our side this week - as well as the third Brazilian, the third Gabriel and the third 8.1 rating.

He lead the line for the Gunners, providing the assist for their third goal midway through the second half.

Jesus was a creative threat throughout the match, creating two big chances and making four key passes.

Ivan Toney made his long-awaited return to action after an eight-month ban from football during Brentford's win against Nottingham Forest.

The striker was thrown straight into the deep end and captained the Bees to an important three points, even getting himself on the scoresheet.

A genius free-kick as well as his creative spark - setting up one big chance - earned him an 8.3 player rating.

Another Liverpool attacker who was at his best in their win over Bournemouth was Darwin Nunez.

The forward netted twice in the 4-0 win while also completing three key passes, showing he's ready to fill the void left by Salah, just as his teammate Jota did.

Nunez's first goal particularly stood out, finishing off a lovely team move by stroking the ball into the far corner.