Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City

Rodri (27) has not lost an official match, not decided by a penalty shoot-out, in a Manchester City shirt since February 5th, 2023.

Spanish midfielder Rodri is the most important player at City - this can be seen with the eye and the data also confirms it.

In the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, in which he played all 90 minutes with a Flashscore rating of 7.0, Rodri extended his unbeaten run of official matches for City to no less than 61.

It's an unprecedented milestone that places him as the man with the most consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions in the history of the Premier League.

The number 16 is the trunk that supports the tree watered by Pep Guardiola and will have the opportunity to improve the aforementioned record next Saturday, March 16th against Newcastle, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Rodri's stats Flashscore

To find a City defeat with Rodri on the pitch we have to go all the way back to early February last year. Then, City were unable to score a goal against Tottenham and ended up leaving north London without a point in a scrappy 1-0 defeat.

In that long unbeaten run, which now spans more than a calendar year, the Spanish international has a record of 48 wins and 13 draws - one of which came in the Community Shield, which he lost on penalties to Arsenal, and another in the European Super Cup against Sevilla.

The total midfielder

Rodri's great virtue is his ability to remain on the pitch. He is always well-positioned to steal, and his ability to distribute the ball means that very few players can compare with him. The stability he brings to the Etihad Stadium is essential for Guardiola's side to work.

The fact that City have only lost five times during the midfielder's sensational run is a testament to his importance, and he has been absent on all of them - four through suspension and one when he did not come off the bench. How far will his unbeaten run go?