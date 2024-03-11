Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Rodri
Manchester City midfielder Rodri
AFP
Rodri (27) has not lost an official match, not decided by a penalty shoot-out, in a Manchester City shirt since February 5th, 2023.

Spanish midfielder Rodri is the most important player at City - this can be seen with the eye and the data also confirms it.

In the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, in which he played all 90 minutes with a Flashscore rating of 7.0, Rodri extended his unbeaten run of official matches for City to no less than 61.

It's an unprecedented milestone that places him as the man with the most consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions in the history of the Premier League.

The number 16 is the trunk that supports the tree watered by Pep Guardiola and will have the opportunity to improve the aforementioned record next Saturday, March 16th against Newcastle, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Rodri's stats
Flashscore

To find a City defeat with Rodri on the pitch we have to go all the way back to early February last year. Then, City were unable to score a goal against Tottenham and ended up leaving north London without a point in a scrappy 1-0 defeat.

In that long unbeaten run, which now spans more than a calendar year, the Spanish international has a record of 48 wins and 13 draws - one of which came in the Community Shield, which he lost on penalties to Arsenal, and another in the European Super Cup against Sevilla.

The total midfielder

Rodri's great virtue is his ability to remain on the pitch. He is always well-positioned to steal, and his ability to distribute the ball means that very few players can compare with him. The stability he brings to the Etihad Stadium is essential for Guardiola's side to work.

The fact that City have only lost five times during the midfielder's sensational run is a testament to his importance, and he has been absent on all of them - four through suspension and one when he did not come off the bench. How far will his unbeaten run go?

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodriManchester City
Related Articles
History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri
Composed Haaland strike moves City within a point of leaders Liverpool
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Show more
Football
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
The Regista: Energy and tactical tweaks inspire Liverpool's comeback against City
Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
European football talking points: Nice struggling, Bayern resurgent & Real Madrid on top
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings