Roy Hodgson issues rallying cry to 'ultra-critical' Crystal Palace fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Roy Hodgson issues rallying cry to 'ultra-critical' Crystal Palace fans
Roy Hodgson issues rallying cry to 'ultra-critical' Crystal Palace fans
Roy Hodgson is under pressure
Roy Hodgson is under pressure
Reuters
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (76) has urged disgruntled fans not to turn their backs on the Premier League side, which is in danger of slipping into a relegation dogfight after a poor run of results left them languishing in 15th place.

Palace fans have protested against the club's owners, with the latest criticism coming after their 4-1 thrashing this month by bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hodgson, who has managed England and Liverpool among several other clubs, said his team cannot lose the backing of their supporters when they host Chelsea in a London derby on Monday.

Fans "are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us because we need them", Hodgson told reporters. "It's been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us.

"If we're going to win the games and this team is going to do well, they're not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that's happening."

Premier League table
Flashscore

To make matters worse for Palace, they will be without injured duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise when they take on 11th-placed Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

"We in particular need (supporters) now because we are in a very weakened situation, and we could do with their assistance and sympathy, because there will be players playing on Monday night that have not played that many games in the Palace first team," Hodgson said.

"They're going to need a sympathetic eye rather than the ultra-critical."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Premier League sack race: Hodgson under mounting pressure at Palace
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal prepare for West Ham test, Fiorentina thrashing Frosinone
Updated
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Ivan Toney can offer England something different
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Sebastien Haller determined to have no regrets after overcoming cancer
South Africa win lacklustre third-place playoff on penalties over DR Congo
Kolo Muani on song as PSG overcome poor start to ease past Lille
Afif coy on Europe after guiding Qatar to second Asian Cup title
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle fend off spirited Forest
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal prepare for West Ham test, Fiorentina thrashing Frosinone
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Qatar retain Asian Cup crown as Akram Afif hat-trick sinks underdogs Jordan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings