Sean Dyche urges Everton to 'pull together' after fresh points penalty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Sean Dyche urges Everton to 'pull together' after fresh points penalty
Sean Dyche urges Everton to 'pull together' after fresh points penalty
Dyche is facing a battle to stay in the Premier League
Dyche is facing a battle to stay in the Premier League
AFP
Sean Dyche (52) has urged Everton to "pull together" after a second points deduction this season plunged his team deeper into relegation danger.

Everton were hit with a two-point penalty this week for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) after losing six points earlier in the campaign for similar offences.

Dyche's side are now just two points above the relegation zone as they fight to avoid dropping into the second tier for the first time since 1954.

But the Everton manager believes his players will be able to cope with the blow after their response to the previous deduction, which was reduced from 10 points on appeal.

Everton's best spell of the season came shortly after the initial sanction in November, with a four-match winning run including a 2-0 victory against Chelsea, their opponents at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"The last time we got a knock, everyone pulled together, and I think that's important to remind yourself. The fans were terrific in a new reality. There's another one now," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"Everyone went, 'Hang on a minute, the badge is more important than anything', and I still feel the same.

"The restart is Chelsea. A reaction to the news is important, a positive reaction. The time for fault and blame is gone. It's the way society works - everyone wants fault and blame for everything but we've got to park it.

"What's done is done. We've just got to stay in line, stay connected, and take on the next challenge. The club's had a few knocks recently, let's all pull together and get it done."

Everton are set to appeal against the latest sanction and, while Dyche does not want to dwell on the issue, he conceded a sense of injustice remains at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction for PSR offences this season, while Manchester City are still awaiting a potential punishment after being charged by the Premier League with 115 breaches of financial regulations.

"I think it's difficult because of the confusion. I don't think it's just Evertonians," Dyche said.

"I travel a lot and football fans generally come up to me and say, 'What's that all about?' They're confused by it and we're a bit confused by it."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonChelsea
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Show more
Football
Olympiacos hold on to claim first-leg win over Fenerbahce in Conference League quarters
Plucky Plzen and Fiorentina play our first leg stalemate in Europa Conference League
Emery's Villa to test Arsenal's title race nerves in highly anticipated encounter
Barcelona boosted by win at PSG ahead of biggest week of the season
Sheffield United to begin their next EFL season with two point deduction
Updated
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
EXCLUSIVE: Jose Enrique reveals Klopp was one of two men he revered at Liverpool
Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology next season
Updated
Burnley's Vincent Kompany gets touchline ban for protesting decision in Chelsea draw
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Raphinha scores brace as Barcelona win Champions League first-leg thriller against PSG
Daniil Medvedev blasts 'ridiculous' officiating during Monte Carlo win
Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings