Sean Dyche urges Everton to 'pull together' after fresh points penalty

Sean Dyche (52) has urged Everton to "pull together" after a second points deduction this season plunged his team deeper into relegation danger.

Everton were hit with a two-point penalty this week for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) after losing six points earlier in the campaign for similar offences.

Dyche's side are now just two points above the relegation zone as they fight to avoid dropping into the second tier for the first time since 1954.

But the Everton manager believes his players will be able to cope with the blow after their response to the previous deduction, which was reduced from 10 points on appeal.

Everton's best spell of the season came shortly after the initial sanction in November, with a four-match winning run including a 2-0 victory against Chelsea, their opponents at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"The last time we got a knock, everyone pulled together, and I think that's important to remind yourself. The fans were terrific in a new reality. There's another one now," Dyche told reporters on Thursday.

"Everyone went, 'Hang on a minute, the badge is more important than anything', and I still feel the same.

"The restart is Chelsea. A reaction to the news is important, a positive reaction. The time for fault and blame is gone. It's the way society works - everyone wants fault and blame for everything but we've got to park it.

"What's done is done. We've just got to stay in line, stay connected, and take on the next challenge. The club's had a few knocks recently, let's all pull together and get it done."

Everton are set to appeal against the latest sanction and, while Dyche does not want to dwell on the issue, he conceded a sense of injustice remains at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction for PSR offences this season, while Manchester City are still awaiting a potential punishment after being charged by the Premier League with 115 breaches of financial regulations.

"I think it's difficult because of the confusion. I don't think it's just Evertonians," Dyche said.

"I travel a lot and football fans generally come up to me and say, 'What's that all about?' They're confused by it and we're a bit confused by it."