Spurs boosted by return of Pedro Porro ahead of crunch Aston Villa clash

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro (24) is available for selection for their Premier League trip to Aston Villa after missing the last two matches with an injury, manager Ange Postecoglou (58) said on Friday.

The full-back, who has the joint-top assists for Spurs in all competitions this season, did not feature in their 2-1 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, as well as a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend due to a muscular strain.

The Spaniard's return is a huge boost to Postecoglou's side, who are fifth in the league standings after picking up 50 points from 26 games. Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon continue to remain out with injuries.

"Everyone from last week is available. Pedro is good, he's trained this week. Everyone else, including Richy (Richarlison), is still not training," Postecoglou told reporters.

Spurs' position in the Premier League
Flashscore

With a Champions League spot on the line, Spurs face Unai Emery's side at Villa Park on Sunday. The north London club trail fourth-placed Villa by five points, but have a game in hand.

"Right now, the most important thing is us, our identity and our football... It's not a Willy Wonka golden ticket, you know?," the Australian said on the importance of Champions League qualification helping in the development of his squad.

"It just gets you a year in the Champions League. But if you don't build on that or grow from that, it is meaningless. Because we're not in it for participation. We're in it to win things.

"Yes, if we make Champions League this year it means we've progressed from last year. But has our football progressed? Are we a better team? Are we a stronger team?..."

Postecoglou said that while Timo Werner has made Spurs stronger since his loan move from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, the German forward still has a lot more to offer.

"I think he's been really important. If we hadn't brought him in January then there would have been far more of a burden on the other players in the group...," he added.

"We threw him straight in. We brought him in to make an impact, and I think he has made an impact, but I think there's more to come from him."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamPorro PedroAston Villa
