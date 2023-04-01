Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola
Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola
Stones has been out with a muscle injury
Stones has been out with a muscle injury
Reuters
John Stones will miss Manchester City's Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday but the England defender could be back next week, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Stones has been out since he suffered a pre-season muscle injury and City are also without midfielder Bernardo Silva and have Rodri serving a three-match ban while Kevin De Bruyne is long-term injured.

"He is better, much better," Guardiola said of Stones. "He feels really good, training alone but maybe next week or after Leipzig he will start."

Holders City play at RB Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday before a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on October 8.

City have a 100% record in the Premier League this season and are favourites for a seventh win in a row despite losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

Guardiola said City would not be negatively affected by that defeat.

"You win games you lose games. We were disappointed the day after but now we focus on the next one," he said.

Asked if the game was an easy one for the league leaders, the Spaniard replied with some sarcasm: "Normally all the games we play are easy. If we don’t win the Premier League by 10 points in November it is a disaster."

Guardiola said he had 'incredible respect' for Gary O'Neil's side, who have already lost at home to second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and are now in 16th place with four points.

"Always we struggle at Wolves," he added.

On the competition for a place on the left wing between Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden, the manager said: "The guys who compete better will have more chances to play. It has always been like that."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueStones JohnManchester CityGuardiola Pep
Related Articles
Bernardo Silva latest to join Man City's growing injury list ahead of Forest clash
Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Guardiola optimistic about Man City retaining Champions League title
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Barcelona and Dortmund in action as weekend kicks off
Updated
Fantasy Premier League: Injuries galore heading into Gameweek 7
Postecoglou looking forward to 'great test' against in-form Liverpool
AC Milan on top but boss Piolo believes Juventus Scudetto favourites
New Spurs Women boss aligned with Postecoglou on club identity
Man United's Lisandro Martinez out for extended period with foot injury
Updated
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Hack the Weekend: Birmingham, Cosenza and Gothenburg primed to pull off upsets
OGC Nice's Alexis Beka Beka in safety after suicide threat
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings