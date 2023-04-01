Ten Hag understands Man United fans booing after Palace defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ten Hag understands Man United fans booing after Palace defeat
Ten Hag understands Man United fans booing after Palace defeat
Manchester United players struggled to get going at Old Trafford
Manchester United players struggled to get going at Old Trafford
Reuters
Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag (53) said supporters had every right to boo his team after their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace as the 20-time top flight champions' season went from bad to worse on Saturday.

An arrowing strike from Joachim Andersen earned Palace the victory at Old Trafford as United suffered back-to-back home league losses for the first time since losing to Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021.

The defeat was United's fourth in the league already this season, with boos greeting the final whistle in the Manchester rain.

Courtesy of their nine-point haul and a -4 goal difference, this is their worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games. The last time they suffered a worse start to a top-flight campaign was in 1989-90.

"I understand (the boos)," Ten Hag said. "When we play at home or away and we play Crystal Palace, we have to win.

"With all respect, I know every game is very difficult, you have to play your best and I understand fans expecting a win and we didn't win. We lost.

"Of course we are concerned and we have to be more consistent. The demand is we get a row of wins and we have to do better than we do now."

Having impressed in his first season in the job last term, Ten Hag was able to strengthen his squad with several big-money signings in the close season to raise hopes of a long-awaited title challenge at Old Trafford.

With leaders Manchester City already nine points clear of Ten Hag's 10th-placed team, United are up against it to even challenge for the top four.

Dutchman Ten Hag is convinced he has seen enough, however, to remain hopeful for a turnaround in the coming weeks.

"I can't blame the players, they gave everything," he said. "But in the final part in both boxes we didn't do well. We only conceded three chances and they were from set plays when we were in control.

"We were often in the key areas but we didn't make the right decisions on and off the ball. We have to be more clinical and more determined if you want to score a goal, you have to show more willingness to get more impact to score a goal.

"We know we can do better and I am sure it will come."

Check out the full report from Old Trafford with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceManchester CityAndersen JoachimLiverpool
Related Articles
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Show more
Football
Monaco spoil Gattuso party against Marseille to move top of league
Football Tracker: Sociedad victorious in Basque Derby, Martinez nets four for Inter
Updated
Lazio are on right track despite Milan loss, boss Sarri says
'The Korean guy' gets Guardiola's attention as Wolves down Man City
Spurs beat nine-man Liverpool with late goal in controversial win
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona
Bayern Munich fight back against RB Leipzig to earn point
Luton learned valuable lessons to secure first Premier League win
Wasteful PSG fail to go top after being held to goalless draw by Clermont
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Sociedad victorious in Basque Derby, Martinez nets four for Inter
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings