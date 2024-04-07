Tottenham survive Forest scare to win and move into Premier League's top four

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham survive Forest scare to win and move into Premier League's top four
Tottenham survive Forest scare to win and move into Premier League's top four
Spurs scored three goals to record a comfortable win
Spurs scored three goals to record a comfortable win
AFP
Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Down on their luck in midweek, Tottenham would be gifted a goal in the early stages against Forest, with Murillo turning into his own net.

It had stemmed from impressive work by Timo Werner, who danced his way into the penalty area, before firing a pass across the face of the goal. In the end, it was lazy from Murillo, whose dangled leg diverted the ball beyond a helpless Matz Sels.

Key stats from Tottenham's win
Opta by StatsPerform

But, with just six clean sheets from their 30 matches so far this season, the threat of Tottenham gifting Forest a route back into the contest remained.

That proved to be the case midway through the first half, with Chris Wood netting his fourth goal in as many games to draw the visitors level. Anthony Elanga delivered the cross for Wood, who, despite a sliding tackle from Spurs man Pedro Porro, squeezed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Lucky to have not fallen behind in the second period, Postecoglou turned to his bench at the break to make two changes.

The switch in approach helped Tottenham out almost immediately after the restart, with a Micky van de Ven rocket helping re-establish Spurs’ lead.

The defender, who took range from the edge of the box, rifled the ball into the top left-hand corner, leaving goalkeeper Sels no chance of making a save.

That delight was doubled from a Tottenham perspective moments later, with Porro netting a third for the home side. The Portuguese ace connected sweetly with a bouncing ball inside the box to wallop home a stunning half-volley.

The Premier League's top five
Flashscore

Despite a few jittery moments towards the end of the game, where Forest looked like they might claw another goal back, the Spurs defence stood firm.

Tougher tests for Spurs are to come, but the top-four hopefuls will enter the run-in as favourites to qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballTottenhamNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Champions League no guarantee of progress, says Spurs boss Postecoglou
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Liverpool face United title test as top-four battle heats up in Premier League
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Updated
Juventus end four-game winless run with tight victory over Fiorentina
Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Kinnear dies at 77
Klopp pleads for patience from supporters after 2-2 draw at Manchester United
Fenerbahce field youth team against Galatasaray in Super Cup - only to walk off the pitch
McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea
Virgil van Dijk says Manchester United draw feels like a defeat for Liverpool in title race
Liverpool rescue draw with Man Utd to leave top three separated by a single point
Napoli beat Monza in six goal thriller to close in on European spots
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Novak Djokovic wants last dance with Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings