West Ham claw back draw with Bournemouth after Kalvin Phillips debut blunder

James Ward-Prowse of West Ham United celebrates scoring
James Ward-Prowse of West Ham United celebrates scoring
AFP
Despite an early error from West Ham United debutant Kalvin Phillips, the Hammers salvaged a point against Bournemouth to draw 1-1 and extend their unbeaten Premier League (PL) run to six games (W3, D3).

Phillips’ move to West Ham has received plenty of column inches in recent days, yet the on-loan Manchester City man made the worst possible start to his Hammers career.

Inside three minutes, the England international’s loose pass presented Dominic Solanke with a simple unchallenged finish, and although the whistle initially interrupted Bournemouth's celebrations, VAR stepped in to award the goal.

Kalvin Phillips and Dominic Solanke battle for the ball
AFP

The Cherries were on top for much of the first half, forcing West Ham into mistakes and testing Alphonse Areola on multiple occasions before the visitors left the field to a chorus of boos at HT.

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal
AFP

A lackadaisical West Ham performance was in desperate need of some attacking intent after the restart, and with the hour mark approaching, the home fans got their wish.

A direct run from Mohammed Kudus was illegally halted by Lloyd Kelly, eventually leading to a penalty after a VAR check, which James Ward-Prowse duly converted.

A more evenly contested half was unfolding at the London Stadium, yet the visitors maintained an attacking threat, coming close when Ryan Christie displayed excellent ball control on the spin before stroking an effort narrowly wide.

Match stats
Flashscore

Seemingly, neither side were content to settle for a point, but after a slow start, West Ham recovered to claim a share of the spoils and extend their unbeaten H2H run to six matches (W3, D3), leaving David Moyes’ side seven points off fifth-placed Aston Villa directly above them.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola’s side have now taken 14 points from their 11 away league games (W4, D2, L5), scoring 18 times in the process. Another point lifts Bournemouth to 12th in the PL table, eight points clear of the drop with their sights firmly set on the sides above them.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match summary with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWest HamBournemouth
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja close to Fulham loan switch
Updated
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Orel Mangala joins Lyon on loan from Nottingham Forest with option to buy
Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Nigeria and South Africa among quarter-final favourites in 'crazy' AFCON
Crystal Palace sign teenage midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn
Frank pleased that Toney is still at Brentford but accepts that 'money talks'
Ferrari officially announce signing of Lewis Hamilton on multi-year deal starting in 2025

