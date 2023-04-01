Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis retires due to knee injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premiership
  4. Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis retires due to knee injury
Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis retires due to knee injury
Steven Davis has announced his retirement
Steven Davis has announced his retirement
AFP
Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis (39) announced his retirement on Thursday after conceding defeat in his battle to return from a knee injury.

Davis set a British record for male international caps with 140 appearances for Northern Ireland.

He had two spells with Rangers, playing a central role in four Scottish Premiership titles, as well as lifting the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup on three occasions.

He had a spell as caretaker manager at Rangers earlier this season following the departure of Michael Beale, while rehabilitating from a long-term knee injury sustained in December 2022.

Davis, who helped Rangers finish as Europa League runners-up in 2008 and 2022, was named an MBE in 2017 for services to football.

He played for Aston Villa and Fulham prior to his initial move to Ibrox, leaving Scotland in 2012 to spend seven years with Southampton before returning to Rangers.

"It's a strange sensation today, but ultimately it has been at the back of my mind given the nature of the injury and my age," Davis said.

"I did some testing four weeks ago and I realised I was still a little bit away. It feels like the time is right and I'm comfortable with it.

"It's been an incredible journey to get to two European finals and win the trophies that I have, share those moments with the fans, be within the dressing room with your family after the games.

"It's such a special football club and it goes without saying that I'm going to miss it, but I've had an incredible time here."

Mentions
FootballDavis StevenNorthern IrelandRangersAston VillaFulhamSouthamptonPremiership
Related Articles
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Fulham boss Silva sees red over yellow card for Chelsea's Gusto
Show more
Football
Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey semi-final as Depay delivers
Solanke on fire as Bournemouth thrash Swansea in FA Cup fourth round
Unai Emery claims it is harder to win trophies in England than anywhere else
Jurgen Klopp insists he wants nothing to do with Liverpool 'quadruple' talk
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Updated
Celtic have rejected Atletico Madrid's bid for O'Riley, Rodgers confirms
Asian Cup minnows make their mark against the odds to advance in Qatar
South Korea stumble through to Asian Cup last 16 as Bahrain top group, Oman out
Updated
Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Derby Week: Brussels' three-way rivalry - old money, new money & a splash of hipsterism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings