Rangers sign Wolves forward Fabio Silva on loan

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Fabio Silva (21) on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Thursday.

The Portugal Under-21 player has struggled for game time this season at Wolves, having started only three Premier League matches - the last one being in September.

He will be a welcome addition to Rangers' front line with Danilo, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe all injured.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Fabio, he is a highly-rated striker and it is fantastic to have him joining our squad for the remainder of the season," Rangers manager Philippe Clement said.

Rangers are second in the standings with 43 points from 18 games, five points behind Celtic with two matches in hand.