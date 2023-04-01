Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract to replace Postecoglou

Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers as manager on a three-year contract, the Scottish Premiership side said on Monday.

Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City last season, previously managed Celtic from 2016-2019, winning consecutive trebles - Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

"I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity," the 50-year-old told the club's website.

"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans."

Rodgers led Leicester to winning the FA Cup in 2020-21 for the first time in their history.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League on two occasions, Leicester struggled badly last season and parted ways with the Northern Irishman in April. They were eventually relegated to the second-tier Championship.

Rodgers replaces Ange Postecoglou, who left the Scottish champions to take over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

John Kennedy, a former Celtic player and coach, will support Rodgers as the club's assistant manager, along with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our new manager. He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success," Celtic's Chief Executive Michael Nicholson said.

"In the process, we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic."

