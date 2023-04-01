Adrien Rabiot extends contract with Juventus for another year amid United interest

Adrien Rabiot (28) has signed a contract for a further year on the same financial terms as in previous seasons, ending any speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri was determined to keep Rabiot at Juve and asked the board to seal the deal.

The news had already spread on Monday evening. In Italy, the press were claiming that the French midfielder would opt to stay at Juve, while The Old Lady announced on Tuesday afternoon that the agreement with their midfielder was official.

Rabiot has signed for a further year on the same terms as his previous contract. The move comes at a time when he was being courted by a number of major clubs, including Manchester United.

"Adrien Rabiot has extended his contract until 30 June 2024 and is ready to experience even more emotions in a Juventus shirt. 177 appearances, 17 goals scored and three trophies won (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup): that is the list of honours accumulated to date, destined to be further enriched," wrote the club in its press release.