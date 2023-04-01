Cagliari still looking for first Serie A win after loss at Atalanta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Cagliari still looking for first Serie A win after loss at Atalanta
Cagliari still looking for first Serie A win after loss at Atalanta
Atalanta completede five successive home victories in all competitions
Atalanta completede five successive home victories in all competitions
AFP
Atalanta made it five successive home victories in all competitions for the first time since May 2021 and temporarily moved up to fifth in Serie A (SA) with a 2-0 win over struggling Cagliari.

After Marten de Roon’s risky pass across the face of his own goal inside 30 seconds, La Dea settled into their rhythm, with Ademola Lookman’s cross causing chaos in the visiting box, shortly before the attacker found Charles De Ketelaere, who drew the first save of the game from former Atalanta goalkeeper Boris Radunovic.

However, newly promoted Cagliari - 19th coming into the match - were getting some chances, the best of which in the first half saw Zito Luvumbo’s inviting cross headed wide by Eldor Shomurodov when the Roma loanee should perhaps have guided his effort on target.

At the other end, Lookman was a constant menace, rattling the crossbar after a couple of lovely feints following a wonderful ball to him by Teun Koopmeiners. In the same move, Davide Zappacosta also hit the outside of the left-hand post, and it seemed inevitable that Gian Piero Gasperini’s men would eventually break the deadlock as Lookman forced a stop from Radunovic - and so it proved on 33 minutes.

Koopmeiners played a perfect pass over the top to release De Ketelaere and the Belgium international kept his composure to square for Lookman, who prodded home from inside the six-yard box for his second strike in as many games.

Claudio Ranieri had some work to do if he was to mastermind the Sardinians’ fifth win in six head to heads at Gewiss Stadium, but Atalanta were looking rampant as Radunovic did superbly to palm away Matteo Ruggeri’s thunderbolt. Cagliari made a positive start to the second half, but clear-cut opportunities for both teams were at a premium as Gasperini brought on Emil Holm and Mario Pasalic for De Ketelaere and Lookman.

And it was Pasalic who ultimately wrapped up the three points, steering in off the post from fellow substitute Luis Muriel’s measured through-ball, although Gaetano Oristanio was inches away from halving the deficit when he thundered a close-range shot against the bar late on.

Atalanta aim to record successive SA victories for the first time this campaign when they travel to Hellas Verona on Wednesday evening, while the Islanders host second-placed AC Milan on the same day as they continue to search for a maiden victory since returning to Italy’s top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAtalantaCagliariSerie A
Related Articles
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Inter continue their perfect start to Serie A campaign with win over Cagliari
Inter in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of Cagliari meeting
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Osimhen misses penalty as Napoli drop points, Madrid readies for derby
Updated
Superb Newcastle score eight past poor Sheffield United in mauling
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Updated
Son hails Spurs 'great character' after entertaining Arsenal draw
Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Liverpool put West Ham to the sword and climb up to second spot
Son brace earns Spurs point at Arsenal in thrilling North London derby
Manchester United's Rashford unhurt after being involved in car crash
Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Football Tracker: Osimhen misses penalty as Napoli drop points, Madrid readies for derby
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings