Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Matteo Guendouzi of Lazio celebrates the opening goal of the game
Matteo Guendouzi of Lazio celebrates the opening goal of the game
AFP
For the first time in top-flight history, Lazio registered a fifth successive unbeaten away game against Torino, leaving Turin with three points that greatly help their bid for Champions League football.

Fresh off the back of his 100th Serie A game in charge of Lazio last weekend, Maurizio Sarri would’ve been keen to see his side fare better than they did in their 2-1 defeat to Bologna.

His men weren’t looking good value to do that inside five minutes when the frame of their goal was shaking after Antonio Sanabria turned Raoul Bellanova’s cross onto the post.

The visitors’ response was fairly muted, but they did at least force Vanja Milinkovic-Savic into action midway through the first half when Ciro Immobile tried his luck from the edge of the area.

It was Torino who largely dominated though, and they continually created openings, the best of which fell to Duvan Zapata, but unmarked in the area, he could only direct his effort wide of the target.

Headed efforts seemed to be the hosts’ best route to goal, and they were again threatening aerially on the stroke of half time when Adam Masina’s downward header kissed the post on its way wide.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

Number one in the book of footballing cliches - you have to score when you’re on top - and tonight that was something Torino failed to do.

They were punished in brutal fashion shortly after the restart too, as a clever dummy from Immobile from Luis Alberto’s pass afforded Matteo Guendouzi some space in the area and he made no mistake in firing home just his second league goal of the season.

With the hosts perhaps still shell-shocked from falling behind, the Biancocelesti soon doubled their advantage when Alberto was again involved, teeing up Danilo Cataldi to stroke home from the edge of the area.

Seeing the game out from there should’ve been straightforward for Lazio, but their task was complicated just over ten minutes from time when Mario Gila was shown his second yellow. From then on, it was wave after wave of Torino attack, but the hosts were unable to set up a grandstand finish as they slumped to just a second defeat in 12 league outings.

It was another solid evening of travelling for Lazio though, who secured a fourth win from their last six away league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Alberto (Lazio)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioTorino
Related Articles
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Brilliant Bologna come back to beat Lazio as European hopes strengthen
Show more
Football
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Updated
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Updated
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
Most Read
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings