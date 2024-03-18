Lazio appoint Igor Tudor as manager following resignation of Maurizio Sarri

Lazio appoint Igor Tudor as manager following resignation of Maurizio Sarri
Tudor has penned an 18-month contract
Reuters
Lazio have appointed Igor Tudor (45) as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Italian media reported that Tudor has signed an 18-month contract with the Rome club.

Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading them to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona.

The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007.

Sarri resigned on March 13th and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday's 3-2 win at Frosinone.

Lazio are ninth in the standings, four points outside the European qualifying places.

