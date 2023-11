Napoli name Walter Mazzarri as new coach, taking over from Rudi Garcia

Italian champions Napoli appointed former manager Walter Mazzarri as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

He takes over from Rudi Garcia after defeat to Empoli left last season's champions 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan in the standings.

Mazzarri returns to Napoli for a second spell after he managed the team from 2009-2013.