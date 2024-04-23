Roma's Evan Ndicka gets all clear to train after on-pitch collapse

Roma defender Evan Ndicka (24) has been given a medical green light to restart "provisional and observed" training after collapsing on the pitch during a Serie A game with Udinese on April 14th, causing the match to be suspended.

The Ivory Coast defender was rushed to hospital amid fears of heart failure, although tests dismissed those as trapped air between the lung and chest wall was diagnosed.

The match was level at 1-1 when it was suspended and the final minutes will be played on Thursday, April 25th.

"Evan Ndicka has been given a series of tests that rule out any heart or lung problems," Roma said.

"Consequently the player can restart training but that will remain under close observation."

Ndicka was pictured smiling while sat upright in his hospital bed just hours after the incident.

He spent a night under observation before returning to Rome, with tests revealing no sign of cardiac issues, but instead "a thoracic trauma" was found to be the cause of the collapse.