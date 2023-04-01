Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move
Updated
Hugo Lloris has spent 11 years at Tottenham - the majority as club captain
Hugo Lloris has spent 11 years at Tottenham - the majority as club captain
AFP
Hugo Lloris (36) is in talks to sign for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in the next few hours.

Reports in Italy and the UK suggest that Lloris will become Lazio's new first-choice goalkeeper.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sports, the former France captain is set to sign a two-year contract.

The Roman club have already made room in their squad with Luis Maximiano (24) already leaving on loan for Almeria.

Lloris has publicly stated he plans to leave Tottenham before the end of the transfer window
AFP

For Lazio will be hopeful about securing a keeper with invaluable experience.

He has spent 11 seasons at Spurs and has a year remaining on his contract.

Lloris has publicly stated he plans to leave the London club and is seeking a fresh challenge.

Spurs are still keen on receiving a fee for the Frenchman, although Lazio are said to be pursuing a free transfer for the former Nice man.

Mentions
FootballLazioLloris HugoSerie ATransfer News
Related Articles
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer
Lazio sign Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from MLS side New York City
Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for 40 million euros
Show more
Football
Can Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale stave off David Raya’s challenge for the No.1 shirt?
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery
Harry Kane says he joined Bayern to push his limits after Spurs departure
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson rues what might have been after England loss
'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit
'Every kid's dream': Lauren Hemp hails 'special' England team after semi-final success
England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching Women's World Cup final
Sheffield United sign midfielder free agent Tom Davies on three-year deal
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |