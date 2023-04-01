Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move

Hugo Lloris has spent 11 years at Tottenham - the majority as club captain

Hugo Lloris (36) is in talks to sign for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in the next few hours.

Reports in Italy and the UK suggest that Lloris will become Lazio's new first-choice goalkeeper.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sports, the former France captain is set to sign a two-year contract.

The Roman club have already made room in their squad with Luis Maximiano (24) already leaving on loan for Almeria.

Lloris has publicly stated he plans to leave Tottenham before the end of the transfer window AFP

For Lazio will be hopeful about securing a keeper with invaluable experience.

He has spent 11 seasons at Spurs and has a year remaining on his contract.

Lloris has publicly stated he plans to leave the London club and is seeking a fresh challenge.

Spurs are still keen on receiving a fee for the Frenchman, although Lazio are said to be pursuing a free transfer for the former Nice man.