Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl

There was a huge brawl following Trabzonspor's defeat to Fenerbahce
Profimedia
Trabzonspor will play their next six home matches without spectators while two Fenerbahce players have been handed one-match bans over a post-game brawl last month, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) ruled on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and fought with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team suffered a 3-2 home defeat at Papara Park, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the Turkish league this season.

Fenerbahce said they were considering withdrawing from the top-tier Super Lig over the incident but decided not to go through with the threat at an extraordinary club congress on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the TFF's disciplinary council (PFDK) ruled that Trabzonspor will play their next six home matches behind closed doors over the brawl and imposed a fine of three million Turkish lira ($93,899.65) and other punitive measures.

It also banned Trabzonspor coach Egemen Korkmaz from the dressing room and bench for one match.

Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, who was attacked by a fan on the field and was seen fighting the spectator, was not given a penalty.

However, the PFDK also decided that Fenerbahce's Irfan Can Egribayat and Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde would each be banned for one match and given minor fines over their involvement in the on-field brawl.

Fenerbahce, who won their 19th league title in 2014 and are Turkey's second most decorated team, are in second place after 30 games - five points behind main rivals Galatasaray who have a game on hand. Fenerbahce host Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

