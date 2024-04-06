Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four following Fenerbahce brawl

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four following Fenerbahce brawl
Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban reduced to four following Fenerbahce brawl
Fans stormed the pitch after Trabzonspor's loss to Fenerbahce
Fans stormed the pitch after Trabzonspor's loss to Fenerbahce
Reuters
Turkish Super League club Trabzonspor's six-match spectator ban imposed after their supporters stormed onto the pitch and fought with Fenerbahce players has been reduced to four matches after an appeal to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

The TFF's arbitration board also reduced their fine from 3,000,000 to 448,000 Turkish Lira ($14,000).

The board upheld the one-match suspensions given to Fenerbahce players Irfan Can Egribayat and Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde for their involvement in the brawl last month, the latest in a number of incidents that have dogged the league this season.

Fenerbahce said they were considering leaving the Turkish Super League in response to the incident, but decided to stay in it after their members voted against the proposal.

Mentions
FootballOosterwolde JaydenEgribayat Irfan CanFenerbahceTrabzonsporSuper Lig
Related Articles
Trabzonspor get six-match spectator ban as two Fenerbahce players suspended over brawl
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern pegged back by Heidenheim, Villa ahead against Brentford
Updated
Kevin De Bruyne stars as Manchester City score four at Crystal Palace
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Copa del Rey final against Mallorca
High-flying Lille move into Ligue 1's top three with confident win over Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt come back to secure draw against Werder Bremen in feisty affair
Pochettino determined to build genuine relationship with unhappy Chelsea fans
Liverpool must stay perfect to win Premier League title, says Klopp ahead of United clash
Champions League no guarantee of progress, says Spurs boss Postecoglou
'Angry' United will use Chelsea loss as motivation for Liverpool clash, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Football Tracker: Bayern pegged back by Heidenheim, Villa ahead against Brentford
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings