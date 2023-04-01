Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena tragically dies during Albanian league match

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena tragically dies during Albanian league match
Raphael Dwamena was in his second season in Albania
Raphael Dwamena was in his second season in Albania
Egnatia
Raphael Dwamena (28) of Albanian side Egnatia has died after collapsing during a league match. It was the second time he collapsed on the pitch and this time he didn't survive.

A tragedy marked the 13th round of the Albanian championship. In the 25th minute, the match between Egnatia and Partizani was interrupted after Raphael Dwamena collapsed on the pitch.

The Ghanaian striker was immediately taken to the nearest hospital but did not survive. The death was later confirmed by the Albanian Football Federation.

This was the second time Dwamena had collapsed on the pitch. In 2021, when he was playing for Austrian side Blau-Weiss Linz, he had a similar situation in an Austrian Cup match but ended up surviving. The outcome was less fortunate this time.

Dwamena's recent seasons in numbers
Flashscore

A product of the Red Bull academy in Ghana, Dwamena travelled to Europe in 2013, where he was linked with Salzburg and Liefering.

He then began a journey that took him to Austria Lustenau, Zurich, Levante, Zaragoza, Vejle, Blau-Weiss Linz and Old Boys before arriving at Egnatia.

In Albania since last season, he has scored 24 goals in 34 appearances. He has also been capped eight times by Ghana.

Mentions
FootballDwamena RaphaelKF EgnatiaSuperligaAfrican footballGhana
