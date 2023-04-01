Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys to go up for auction

Lionel Messi's jersey from the World Cup final is included in the collection
A set of six jerseys that Lionel Messi (36) wore during Argentina's victorious 2022 World Cup run will be auctioned in December, Sotheby's announced Monday, estimating their value at $10 million (£8m).

The football star donned these shirts during the first halves of the group-stage rounds against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as later games against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia - and the final against France.

Argentina's winning run in Qatar last year was the final feather in the forward's cap, having failed to secure the championship in four previous World Cups.

If the jerseys indeed fetch above $10 million, that could make the sale the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever auctioned off, Sotheby's said.

Lionel Messi browses through a set of six match worn shirts from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The most expensive individual jersey ever sold at auction was one that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore during his NBA finals run with the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

It sold for $10.1 million (£8.1m) last year.

Auction houses have increasingly taken note of sports memorabilia in recent years, considered a growing market.

Lionel Messi's worn shirts from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The shirts are being brought to auction by US tech startup AC Momento, which helps athletes manage memorabilia collections.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the UNICAS Project, an initiative with a Barcelona children's hospital that helps kids with rare diseases.

The jerseys will be available for free public viewing when they are up for auction, from November 30 to December 14th.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelArgentinaWorld Championship
