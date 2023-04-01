Former Peru boss Ricardo Gareca to take over as new coach of Chile

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Former Peru boss Ricardo Gareca to take over as new coach of Chile
Former Peru boss Ricardo Gareca to take over as new coach of Chile
Gareca coached Peru for seven years
Gareca coached Peru for seven years
Reuters
Argentine Ricardo Gareca (65) will be Chile's new coach, tasked with trying to guide them to the 2026 World Cup.

Chile's national team released a video on X on Wednesday showing the national stadium in Santiago that faded to an image of a tiger's face. Gareca's nickname is the Tiger.

Gareca resigned in June as technical director of Argentine club Velez Sarsfield just three months after taking over.

Before that he coached Peru for seven years, taking them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but failing to guide them to the tournament in Qatar four years later.

Local media reported Gareca will be unveiled on Thursday as Chile's new boss in place of compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, who resigned after a goalless draw against Paraguay in the South American qualifiers in November.

Chile, eighth in the South American standings with five points after six rounds, are only ahead of Bolivia and Peru

Mentions
FootballChileWorld Championship
Related Articles
World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni says he will remain Argentina's head coach
Messi, Bonmati and Guardiola all win prizes at The Best FIFA Football Awards
Glasses raised as veteran coach Dick Advocaat takes charge of Curacao
Show more
Football
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Liverpool squeeze past Fulham on aggregate to set up EFL Cup final with Chelsea
Uninspiring D.R. Congo progress to second round after draw with Tanzania
Ziyech fires Morocco to AFCON win as they top Group F and Zambia go home
Stuttering Bayern Munich back on track with narrow win over 10-man Union Berlin
Mexico's all-time top scorer Chicharito returns to boyhood club Chivas
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
Updated
Tunisia coach Kadri resigns after surprise Africa Cup of Nations exit
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rudiger linked with Liverpool move, Chicharito returns home
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Zverev produces stunning display to knock Alcaraz out of the Australian Open
Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana following AFCON disaster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings