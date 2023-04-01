Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Indonesia's Minister of State Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum
Indonesia's Minister of State Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum
Reuters
Indonesia's football federation (PSSI) said on Wednesday they are backing Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup, a week after PSSI president Erick Thohir said they were in talks with Australia about a possible joint bid for the event.

"Indonesia supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034," Thohir said in a statement.

"Indonesia continues to prepare for its bid to host the FIFA World Cup after 2034, as well as other FIFA competitions."

FIFA has invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the 2034 tournament, setting a deadline of October 31.

Thohir said last week he had held discussions with his Australian counterpart about a possible bid that could also have included Malaysia and Singapore.

Football Australia has previously said they were exploring the possibility of bidding for the tournament.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipIndonesia
Related Articles
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Show more
Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings