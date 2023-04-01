Morocco finally succeed in sixth attempt to host the World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Morocco finally succeed in sixth attempt to host the World Cup
Morocco finally succeed in sixth attempt to host the World Cup
Morocco will host the majority of the World Cup with Spain and Portugal
Morocco will host the majority of the World Cup with Spain and Portugal
Reuters
After five failed attempts to become World Cup hosts, Wednesday's announcement that Morocco will share the honours with Spain and Portugal in 2030 will lift spirits in the north African country a month after the devastating earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The World Cup may also provide a boost to the Moroccan economy, which was already under increasing pressure due to a severe drought and high inflation rates, according to a World Bank report.

FIFA, in a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, said Morocco, Portugal and Spain - the sole bid put forward - would host the 2030 tournament but added that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay would each host a match to mark the tournament's centenary.

Observers said the ease of travel between Morocco and the two Iberian countries was important in the bid.

"The geographic proximity between them contributed to the decision to organise jointly, and in the recent period joint organisation has become commonplace and this indicates that football brings us together more than it divides us," said Muhammad Suhail, an analyst at BeIN Sports.

Morocco lost bids to be sole hosts in 1994, 1998 and 2006. FIFA's decision to limit the bids to Africa for the 2010 finals raised Moroccan hopes but in the end South Africa became the first country on the continent to host the World Cup.

Morocco tried again for 2026 but the tournament was awarded to a joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Joining forces with Spain and Portugal will have increased their chances of hosting the tournament, in addition to the support of Saudi Arabia who decided to focus on a 2034 bid instead of 2030.

Morocco also successfully hosted the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year, with its team reaching the final where they lost 2-1 to South Africa.

Last year's performance by Morocco's men in the Qatar World Cup, when they became the first African side to reach the semi-finals, will have done them no harm either.

On their way to fourth place, Morocco defeated Spain on penalties in the last 16, then beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

"There is a football competition between the three teams, and instead of the struggle to qualify from the group stage, there will be a collective effort to make the tournament a success; from competition to love and cooperation," Suhail said.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipMoroccoSpainPortugal
Related Articles
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
Updated
Saudi Arabia announce plans to host 2034 World Cup
'I was a mess' - David Beckham reveals pain of 1998 World Cup red card
Show more
Football
Centenary World Cup will be unrecognisable from Uruguay's 1930 inaugural tournament
Foden on song as Man City beat RB Leipzig on the road in Europe
Updated
Celtic suffer last-minute heartbreak after Pedro nets Lazio winner
Dreamland for Burn and Newcastle as PSG collapse in electric European clash
Ferran Torres earns Barcelona tight victory at Porto to top Group H
AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund play out goalless draw to toughen task in group of death
Happy Rui Vitoria rejects offers to stay as Egypt boss
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Medvedev to win in Beijing, Swiatek and Rybakina through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings