Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Fufuca presented the documents to FIFA President Gianni Infantino while he was in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final
Fufuca presented the documents to FIFA President Gianni Infantino while he was in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final
Reuters
Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to football's governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the South American country's Minister of Sports Andre Fufuca said on Saturday.

Fufuca presented the documents to FIFA President Gianni Infantino while he was in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final, which was won by Brazilian club Fluminense for the first time.

"I delivered it to FIFA and Brazilian Football Confederation on behalf of President Lula," Fufuca said on X.

"The Government Declaration formalising Brazil's intention to host the 2027 Women's Football World Cup and the government guarantees required for countries bidding to host the World Cup."

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands submitted a joint expression of interest in April to host the tournament, while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico. Brazil and South Africa were the other two countries to submit a bid.

The FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts via public voting on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was won by Spain. The US, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg steps down as Germany women's coach
Aitana Bonmati: "All the difficult moments I've been through have made me better"
Adidas and Puma eye chances in football's fashion moment after Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Football Tracker: Liverpool go to Luton Town while Lyon back in action against Metz
Updated
Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Murphy could be sidelined three months with injury, says Newcastle boss Howe
Marcelo says Libertadores title bigger than Champions League wins with Real Madrid
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
Updated
Araujo strikes in stoppage time as Barcelona edge past Real Sociedad
Udinese pick up first league win of season as AC Milan drop points in title race
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool go to Luton Town while Lyon back in action against Metz
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings