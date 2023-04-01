France World Cup favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. France World Cup favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result
France World Cup favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result
France are currently the favorites to win the Wolrd Cup
France are currently the favorites to win the Wolrd Cup
Reuters
France will aim to halt debutants Morocco's fairytale run at the Women's World Cup when the teams meet in the last 16 in Adelaide on Tuesday while Jamaica and Colombia battle to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

There are 67 places separating fifth-ranked France from Morocco but coach Herve Renard warned his team not to take their opponents lightly after several shocks, with holders US joining former champions Norway and Germany in crashing out.

Renard, who previously coached Morocco's men's team, will be up against fellow Frenchman Reynald Pedros, a former France international who has been in charge of Morocco since 2020.

"There will be just one French coach left in the quarter-finals," Renard said. "I hope it will be me."

Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, were one of several surprise packages who qualified for the knockouts, bouncing back from a 6-0 hammering by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia 1-0 and finish runners-up in Group H.

Pedros said he will have no qualms about eliminating France as Morocco, the first Arab nation at the tournament, look to make more history. The winners will face co-hosts Australia who knocked out Denmark to reach the last eight.

"I am French but my heart is with Morocco," Pedros said. "I will do everything for us to qualify for the quarter-finals."

Colombia, who upset Germany 2-1, topped Group H to reach the last 16 for a second time. They play Jamaica in Melbourne, with the winners facing England after they beat Nigeria on penalties.

Jamaica - who lost every game on their World Cup debut in 2019 - have yet to concede, having held France and Brazil to goalless draws. But they have also only scored once, a header by captain Allyson Swaby against Panama.

"I don't think it's a major concern to us," coach Lorne Donaldson said. "We have to try to score a goal to win this game because somebody will be knocked out, it's like a boxing match.

"Somebody will go down. We're going to be the ones standing when the game is over."

Mentions
FranceMoroccoGermanyColombiaJamaicaFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Teenager Guzman to join Colombia's youth push at World Cup as Colombia face Jamaica
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit
Show more
Football
PSG sign Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica
Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
Updated
Disappointed Danes satisfied with run to last 16 despite defeat to co-hosts Australia
The unheralded Liverpool star who’ll be crucial in securing Champions League spot
Manchester City eye new heights of fourth successive league title
Morocco looking to exceed expectations again in 'special' France clash at World Cup
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |