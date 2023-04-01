Historic 1.5 million tickets sold for Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Historic 1.5 million tickets sold for Women's World Cup
Historic 1.5 million tickets sold for Women's World Cup
World Cup has piqued fans' curiosity and interest
World Cup has piqued fans' curiosity and interest
AFP
Football Australia (FA) announced on Monday that ticket sales have now exceeded 1.5 million for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, making the organisation a "new benchmark" for any FIFA women's event.

According to the data released by the organisation, the first 12 matches of the competition have together gathered 363,937 spectators, which represents an average attendance of 30,326 per match, surpassing the average of 21,756 of the World Cup-2019 (France) and the historical average of the competition set at 24,780.

"The 72% increase in attendance compared to France 2019 over the first 12 matches further highlights the growing popularity of women's football globally," the statement read.

The opening match on Australian soil, between Australia and the Republic of Ireland, set a new record: 75,784 fans. Australia alone contributed more than 1.1 million to total ticket sales, reflecting the "overwhelming support and enthusiasm for women's football in the region".

In stadiums and at home

In addition to the massive stadium attendance, television broadcasts have also been a success. New Zealand's match against Norway, for example, was the most-watched women's World Cup match in New Zealand's history. According to Sky New Zealand, more than one million viewers watched the opening match.

In Australia, meanwhile, the match between Australia and the Republic of Ireland, also on the first day of the tournament, recorded an average audience of 1.94 million viewers, almost tripling the previous record and even surpassing some of the figures for the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

"This tournament is making history and we are delighted as a host nation. We are seeing an increase in support for women's football, not only in ticket sales but also in broadcast viewership, fan festival attendance and merchandising sales," noted James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenAustraliaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Wellington struggling to fill early World Cup matches with New Zealand set to come to town
Record crowds expected as Women's World Cup kicks off despite Auckland shooting
New Zealand shooter kills two ahead of Women's World Cup opener
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Updated
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Despite being a great player, Trevor Francis never quite achieved greatness
Brazil's hat-trick hero Ary Borges exceeds her wildest dreams on World Cup debut
Hoffenheim sign Hungary defender Szalai on four-year-deal from Fenerbahce
New Zealand could be on verge of unexpected - a berth in Women's World Cup knockout round
Denmark set sights on England after getting World Cup campaign off to victorious start
Women's World Cup minnows closing the gap as opening round comes to an end
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |