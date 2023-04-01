Italy name Barcelona's 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in World Cup squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Italy name Barcelona's 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in World Cup squad
Italy name Barcelona's 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in World Cup squad
Dragoni in action against Morocco
Dragoni in action against Morocco
Profimedia
Italy have included Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in their 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup released on Sunday.

Dragoni made her debut in a home friendly against Morocco on Saturday which finished goalless.

Milena Bertolini's squad announcement came with few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

It was already known that captain Sara Gama would not be in the squad for "technical-tactical and physical" factors. Bertolini did not say who would take over as skipper.

Defenders Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo are on standby and will train with the squad in the lead up to the tournament ready to step up in case of illness or injury.

The ninth edition of the World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with Italy starting against Argentina on July 24 before taking on Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini

Mentions
Dragoni GiuliaItalyFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
South Africa squad in dispute with FA ahead of World Cup later this month
Norway ready to make an impact at World Cup, winger Guro Reiten says
England held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Portugal in World Cup tune-up
Show more
Football
Australia captain Sam Kerr has no plans to wear 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: City close in on Gvardiol, Liverpool confirm signing of Szoboszlai
Updated
Injured Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy make Australia's World Cup squad
Updated
South Korea's Ji wants her generation to sign off in style at World Cup
Sudakov leads Ukraine into Euro semis after dismantling France
Patrick Vieira appointed coach at Strasbourg on three-year deal
Updated
Palmeiras' Bruno Tabata gets four-month ban after alleged racist abuse
Young Lions get the job done against Portugal as they book place in the last four
Rakow team official takes over as referee after friendly with Slavia Prague abandoned
Liverpool sign midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City close in on Gvardiol, Liverpool confirm signing of Szoboszlai
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?
Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley announces retirement