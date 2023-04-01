South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as they aim for 2031

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as they aim for 2031
South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup as they aim for 2031
The Women's World Cup trophy
The Women's World Cup trophy
Reuters
South Africa have withdrawn their bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027, the Football Association (SAFA) said on Friday.

South Africa were among four bids confirmed by FIFA but the country will instead focus on submitting a bid for the 2031 tournament.

"We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation," SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said on the FA's official website.

The remaining candidates are a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, one from Brazil and another joint bid by Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA Congress will decide the hosts on May 17th, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand held the 2023 tournament, which Spain won.

The USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenAfrican football
Related Articles
'Matilda' Australia's word of the year after superb Women's World Cup run
Emma Hayes hired to turn around US women's football team in record deal
Matildas switch to match, commercial payments under new Australia pay deal
Show more
Football
Brazil football confederation to sue social media users over racial slurs
Five-star PSG hit their straps in statement win over Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco
Football Tracker: Bayern and Alaves grab wins as PSG impress against Monaco
Updated
King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
'Learn to behave': Novak Djokovic explains row with British fans at Davis Cup
Tennis Tracker: Australia ease past Finland and into Sunday's Davis Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings