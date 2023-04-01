South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win Africa's new super league

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win Africa's new super league
South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns win Africa's new super league
Anas Serrhat in action with Mamelodi Sundowns'
Anas Serrhat in action with Mamelodi Sundowns'
Reuters
South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural African Football League on Sunday, beating Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-0 in the second leg of the final at Loftus Versfeld.

It gave them a 3-2 aggregate win in the first edition of Africa’s effort at launching a super league, which was reduced from a planned 24-club league to a six-week, eight-team knockout tournament.

Trailing 2-1 from last weekend's first leg in Casablanca, Sundowns evened the aggregate score in stoppage time at the end of the first half through Peter Shalulile.

They added a second goal seven minutes into the second half when Aubrey Modhiba stole away possession before chipping the ball over the Wydad goalkeeper.

A super league for Africa was originally suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who condemned similar efforts in Europe while saying it could transform the game in Africa.

He attended the match in Pretoria on Sunday, along with a capacity crowd who had been granted free entry.

Read more about the final here!

Mentions
African footballFootballMamelodi SundownsWydad Athletic
Related Articles
Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena tragically dies during Albanian league match
South Africa omit Burnley striker Foster from squad due to mental health issues
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
Show more
Football
Dimarco scores stunner as Inter beat Frosinone to return to the top of Serie A
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid face Villarreal, Inter win and return to Serie A summit
Updated
Rakitic rocket rescues point for Sevilla in derby with Real Betis
Klopp praises Salah as forward reaches 200 goals in English football
Drab draw of a Rome derby between Roma and Lazio ends in stalemate
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
'I don't like 80% of English referees', says De Zerbi after Brighton drop points
Barcelona survive tough Alaves test thanks to Lewandowski brace
Bayer Leverkusen thrash Union Berlin to return to Bundesliga summit
Liverpool frontline shines in dominant victory against Brentford
Most Read
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings