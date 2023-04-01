Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates after victory against USA's Shelby Rogers
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates after victory against USA's Shelby Rogers
AFP
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) posted an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over American Shelby Rogers (31) on Tuesday as she looks to get her career back on track at the Australian Open.

The British player stunned the tennis world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as a qualifier, but struggled for form in 2022 and suffered an injury-ravaged 2023. Only on one other occasion has she reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

A year ago in Melbourne, she managed to win a round just weeks after surgery to have a cyst removed from her knee and later in the year needed a wrist operation.

Now ranked 296 after an eight-month layoff with ankle and wrist injuries, she said before the tournament that her level was "just too good not to come through".

Raducanu showed glimpses of her best against the 161st-ranked Rogers, converting three of five break points.

It earned her a second-round clash with China's unseeded Wang Yafan.

"(Last year) I travelled here on a wheelchair," she told reporters. "I only started hitting three days before the match. That whole process was a lot of stress. We weren't sure if I was going to be able to play here.

"I think this year and now there's just a lot more calm. It's amazing to be pain-free with the wrists. I honestly didn't know if I'd ever get to this stage.

"I had pain for so long. I was playing since before the US swing in 2022 all the way before surgery. It was difficult because I wasn't able to train, I wasn't able to practice."

Raducanu, who has been criticised for chopping and changing her coaching team, has reunited with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who is with her in Australia.

"Just think setting things up how I really like. Just people around me, I think it's pretty calm now," she said. "It's nice to be with Nick. I've known him since I was a kid, feel very comfortable there.

"Just all aspects really of my life I feel like are calming down and settled. Obviously when you come back after eight months, have experienced three surgeries, you're just really grateful to be able to move freely."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesRogers ShelbyRaducanu EmmaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Early days yet but 'light and happy' Raducanu sees path back to the top
Iga Swiatek to Emma Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open
Returning champion mums add depth to Australian Open women's field
Show more
Tennis
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance
Updated
Angelique Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino linked with Chelsea, Manchester United want Zirkzee
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings