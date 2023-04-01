Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

Raducanu missed the majority of the 2023 season
Reuters
Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) moved into the main draw of the Australian Open after American Lauren Davis (30) pulled out of the year's first Grand Slam with a shoulder injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

Raducanu, who beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday in her return to action following wrist and ankle surgeries, has slipped to number 301 in the world and her protected ranking was not good enough for direct entry to the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The Briton was also overlooked for a wildcard and was set to take a similar path as her 2021 Flushing Meadows run when she became the first player in the Open Era to win a major after starting out in the qualifying rounds.

However, the exit of Davis, which followed withdrawals by Karolina Muchova, Petra Kvitova, Irina-Camelia Begu and Caty McNally, opened up a spot for Raducanu in the main draw of the major, which runs from January 14-28.

TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesRaducanu EmmaDavis Lauren
