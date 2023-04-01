Gauff stuns Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final, Muchova defeats Sabalenka

Gauff stuns Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final, Muchova defeats Sabalenka
Coco Gauff is into the final in Cincinnati
Reuters
Coco Gauff (19) beat world number one Iga Swiatek (22) for the first time in eight meetings on Saturday to advance to the Cincinnati Open final as the American teenager's level continues to rise ahead of the upcoming US Open.

Gauff served big and played sensational defence en route to a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 win over the Pole and will face Czech Karolina Muchova (26) in Sunday's final after Muchova defeated Aryna Sabalenka (25) 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2

Gauff leapt into the air and pounded her chest as the crowd erupted after she secured the hard-fought victory.

"I knew playing her was going to be tough, nothing was going to be given to me today," she told Tennis Channel.

"I took my opportunities when I got them and just fought for every point. I was a little negative in the second set but I got it back and I was just telling myself, 'You're a warrior, you can do this.'

"This shows that I can do it. A lot of people had doubts about my game but I'm still developing."

Gauff - Swiatek highlights
Flashscore

Those doubts peaked when she was sent packing in the opening round at Wimbledon last month.

"I told myself I can either let this crush me or make me rise and I decided to make myself rise from it," she said.

Gauff's post-match comments
Flashscore

Gauff has certainly elevated her game since the start of the US hard court swing, winning the title in Washington DC, making the quarters of the Canadian Open and now reaching her first final of a WTA 1000 event.

TennisCincinnati WTA - SinglesGauff CocoSwiatek IgaMuchova KarolinaSabalenka Aryna
