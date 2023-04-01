Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner in stylish fashion to make French Open quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner in stylish fashion to make French Open quarter-finals
Tsitsipas blasts past Ofner in stylish fashion to make French Open quarter-finals
Tsitipas celebrates comfortable straight sets victory over Sebastian Ofner.
Tsitipas celebrates comfortable straight sets victory over Sebastian Ofner.
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) stepped up his bid for an elusive first Grand Slam title as the Greek fifth seed dismantled Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner (27) 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas was left broken-hearted after a five-sets defeat by Novak Djokovic (36) in the 2021 Roland Garros final before another loss to the Serbian at January's Australian Open, but the Greek has barely put a foot wrong in Paris this year.

Tsitsipas, who has only dropped one set in his four matches, will face his biggest test when he meets world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight.

The fifth seed continued his charge by battling back from an early break to wrap up the first set and surged through the next, as Ofner's hopes of being the first qualifier to make the quarter-finals of the claycourt major since Marcelo Filippini in 1999 faded fast.

The Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd began a Mexican wave in the third set and Ofner soon found himself trailing 5-0 as the world number 118 struggled to deal with the Tsitsipas tsunami.

He was finally put out of his misery by the Greek who closed out the victory on serve.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesFrench OpenTsitsipas StefanosOfner SebastianDjokovic Novak
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Alcaraz cruise into quarter-finals as Sabalenka beats Stephens
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Sabalenka and Djokovic hoping to steer clear of controversy on day six of French Open
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Sloane Stephens
Ons Jabeur 'not so far' from her best at French Open after injury-plagued season
Records are good but now it's about the next step says Novak Djokovic
Wrecking ball Alcaraz swings into French Open quarter-finals
Elina Svitolina returns to French Open quarter-finals by downing Daria Kasatkina
Novak Djokovic edges ever closer to Grand Slam record with spot in last eight
Updated
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Karen Khachanov digs deep to reach French Open last eight after outlasting Lorenzo Sonego
Doubles pair Kato and Sutjiadi disqualified after ball girl hit during third round match
Most Read
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event