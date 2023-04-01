Americans Tiafoe and Shelton secure Laver Cup title for Team World

Team World celebrate their victory
Team World celebrate their victory
Reuters
Ben Shelton (20) and Frances Tiafoe (25) handed Team World a second successive Laver Cup title after they squeezed past Team Europe duo Andrey Rublev (25) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) 7-6, 7-6 for a thrilling doubles victory on Sunday.

The Americans, who met earlier this month in the US Open quarter-finals, found their rhythm to wrap up a final-day victory that lifted captain John McEnroe's team to 13 points and crushed any remaining hopes for Team Europe.

Team World took a 4-0 lead on the first day of competition, and extended it to 10-2 over Team Europe by the end of Saturday.

Team Europe won the first four editions of the tournament but that run came to an end last year in London when Team World finally emerged victorious at a tournament that marked the end of Roger Federer's career.

This year the Swiss watched on as a spectator as Tiafoe come back to haunt Team Europe with another win.

"Yeah it was very special being part of that last year it was so emotional, for being my first time. Now with Ben it's a lot of fun and I hope you guys have enjoyed the match," Tiafoe said.

"It's been crazy for me, I enjoyed being in a team environment, they did a great job cheering me on all week and I hope I did a good job cheering them on as well," Shelton said.

Team World will look to retain their title next year when the event is held in Berlin.

