ATP roundup: Murray finally wins again, Alcaraz picks up an injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rio de Janeiro ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Murray finally wins again, Alcaraz picks up an injury
ATP roundup: Murray finally wins again, Alcaraz picks up an injury
Alcaraz pulled out his match
Alcaraz pulled out his match
Reuters
Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic and Christopher O'Connell of Australia each recorded an upset victory on Tuesday in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha, while Andy Murray finally won again.

The 18-year-old Mensik won 70 per cent of his first serves to notch a 7-6, 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in 93 minutes. O'Connell, in turn, posted a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over sixth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany to set up a second-round match versus Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, who outlasted Italian Giulio Zeppieri, 7-6, 7-5.

Also on Tuesday, Frenchmen Hugo Grenier and Richard Gasquet each won their respective first-round matches while countryman Alexandre Muller was not as fortunate. Grenier seized a 7-6, 7-5 win over Germany's Maximilian Marterer, and Gasquet secured a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko.

Former world number one Murray of Great Britain snapped a six-match losing streak with a 6-1, 7-6 win over Muller, however. Murray will square off versus Mensik in the second round.

Rio Open

Two of the top three seeds, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Nicolas Jarry of Spain, were eliminated in their first-round matches in Rio de Janeiro.

Alcaraz, the top seed, retired due to a right ankle injury with the score 1-1 against Brazilian wild-card entrant Thiago Monteiro.

Jarry, the third seed, fell 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in one hour and 54 minutes. Hanfmann got an early service break for a 2-0 lead in the third set, but Jarry broke back in the seventh game. With Jarry serving to force a tiebreaker, Hanfmann got a match-clinching service break.

Other first-round winners included Argentines Sebastian Baez, Facundo Diaz Acosta and qualifier Mariano Navone, as well as Chile's Cristian Garin, Serbia's Dusan Lajovic and Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves.

Los Cabos Open

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka needed just 49 minutes to oust Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-0 in first-round action at Los Cabos, Mexico.

Nishioka never faced a break point and converted six of his seven break opportunities. He won 18 of the 20 points on Cobolli's second serve.

Australia's Rinky Hijikata scored a 6-3, 7-6 victory over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. Eighth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia defeated Mexican wild-card entrant Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 6-3.

Portugal's Nuno Borges and US players Marcos Giron and Emilio Nava also advanced. Australia's Aleksandar Vukic squeezed past Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez 7-6, 7-6, as the 692nd-ranked Mexican wild-card entrant failed to take advantage of one set point in the opening set and four in the second-set tiebreaker.

Mentions
TennisRio de Janeiro ATP - SinglesDoha ATP - SinglesMurray AndyAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz wants to improve 'many things' after Buenos Aires loss
Tennis Tracker: Fritz retains Delray Beach title, Cerundolo through in Rio
10 of the most interesting stats about the men's Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
No writing off Novak Djokovic yet even as young guns start to gain ground
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career
Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek in mouthwatering Dubai match-ups, Murray in action in Doha
Alcaraz to have tests on injured ankle following Rio Open retirement
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz back at Queen's as he announces grasscourt schedule
Taylor Fritz downs Tommy Paul to retain ATP Delray Beach Open title
Tennis Tracker: Vekic stuns Sabalenka in Dubai, Murray wins first match since October
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic
Tennis Tracker: Vekic stuns Sabalenka in Dubai, Murray wins first match since October

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings