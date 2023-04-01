Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon

The women's final is all set up as of yesterday, the men follow today as the last four are set to battle it out today with hopes of reaching the pinnacle of the Grand Slam. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the English capital today on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:42 CET - We have our men's singles final lineup. In the end it was a comfortable victory for Carlos Alcaraz (20) over Daniil Medvedev (27), with the Spaniard winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the clash many were hoping for against Novak Djokovic (36).

19:05 CET - This is looking ominous for Medvedev, who is now two sets behind to Alcaraz as the Spanish number one seed takes another set 6-3. Can the Russian fight back on Centre?

18:34 CET - Carlos Alcaraz has won the first set against Daniil Medvedev 6-3 on Centre Court, breaking once to give himself the perfect start as he searches for his first final on the grass at Wimbledon.

17:54 CET - And just like that our second semi-final is underway between world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) and third seed Daniil Medvedev (27). Alcaraz is the strong favourite given Medvedev's previous difficulties on grass, but the Russian has surprised many with his run to the semi-finals.

17:25 CET - Was it ever in any doubt? Novak Djokovic's (36) chase for a 24th Grand Slam singles title is now within sight after he saw off Jannik Sinner (21) in straight sets to reach Sunday's showpiece event at Wimbledon. The Serbian world number two never looked in danger winning the semi-final 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

16:18 CET - A tough path back for Jannik Sinner, who is now two sets down to Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon semi-final. More consistent tennis has been the key for the Serbian, who hit less winners but less unforced errors in the second set seeing him just one away from another Wimbledon final.

15:18 CET - An early break in the first set for Novak Djokovic has allowed the Serbian to take control and win the opening salvo against first-time Grand Slam semi-finallist Jannik Sinner 6-3 in 41 minutes.

14:37 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) are now out on court ready for the first sem-final of the day.

14:11 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from the start of the first of the two men's singles semi-finals with Jannik Sinner (21) and Novak Djokovic (36) taking to Centre Court first.

5:12 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic (36) is aiming to collect his eighth Wimbledon title, the current champion takes on rising youngster Jannik Sinner (21) who is enjoying his farthest run in the Grand Slam.

Following them will be first-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (20) playing his first Wimbledon semi-final against Daniil Medvedev (27), the world number three missed out on last year's edition due to the ban on Russian players and will be looking to leave a lasting impression this time round.

