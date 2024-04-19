Tennis Tracker: Swiatek takes opening set against Raducanu, Sabalenka dumped out

We've reached the quarter-final stage at tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen, with several of the world's top players in the hunt for a title.

19:08 CET - Magda Linette (32) and Caroline Garcia (30) have progressed to the semi-finals in Rouen after straight-set wins over Arantxa Rus (33) and Elena Gabriela Ruse (26) respectively.

18:07 CET - Reigning champion Holger Rune (20) is through to the final four in Munich after a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler (27).

17:18 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) has been knocked out in Stuttgart, with the Belarusian falling to a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova (24) in a topsy-turvy quarter-final clash.

17:05 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has eased through to the semi-finals in Barcelona after a routine 6-4, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi (23). The Norwegian world number six is finding some impressive form ahead of the French Open next month.

16:42 CET - Home favourite and top seed Alexander Zverev (26) has been knocked out in Munich after falling to a shock 6-4, 6-4 quarter-final defeat to Cristian Garin (27).

15:24 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is the first man into the Barcelona semi-finals after edging past Cameron Norrie (28) in two closely fought sets 7-6(4), 7-6(1).

14:58 CET - Over in Rouen, former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (31) has secured an impressive 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final win over Yue Yuan (25).

14:49 CET - Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) has sealed her spot in the Stuttgart semi-finals, battling past Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Rybakina will face either Iga Swiatek (22) or Emma Raducanu (21) in the last four tomorrow.

14:40 CET - Marton Fucsovics (32) is through to his first clay court semi-final since 2018 after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Corentin Moutet (25). Also through in Bucharest are Mariano Navone (23) and Francisco Cerundolo (25).

13:43 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) is through to the semi-finals in Munich after recovering from a set down to overcome Britain's Jack Draper (22) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1).

12:02 CET - A few results are in from Romania. Sebastien Korda (23) was stunned by Gregoire Barrere (30) 4-6, 4-6, while Miomir Kecmanovic (24) was ousted in a thriller by Pedro Martinez (26), losing 6-7(4), 6-3, 3-6.

09:48 CET - We have plenty of great action for you from across Europe today, with the likes of Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (25), Iga Swiatek (22), Taylor Fritz (26), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) all set to take to the clay courts.

There are three matches currently ongoing in Bucharest, with Sebastian Korda (23) currently facing Gregoire Barrere (30).

