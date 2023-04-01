Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Sabalenka win in French Open first round, Sakkari knocked out

The second Grand Slam of the year begins today, and a number of stars are looking to get off to a brisk start as they target the French Open title. We will have all the news and results from Paris for you, so stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker.

20:30 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) is through to the next round with the seventh seed beating Laslo Djere (27) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

17:35 CET - We've had our first big upset of the tournament, with eighth seed Maria Sakkari (27) losing 7-6, 7-5 to world number 42 Karolina Machova (26).

16:00 CET - Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has come through a tough test against Jiri Vesely (29), winning 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6. The Czech player had four set points in the final tiebreak but failed to take them.

14:52 CET - Former French Open quarter-finalist David Goffin (32) has lost a marathon of a match to 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz (26), with it ending 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

11th seed Karen Khachanov (27) has also played out a five-setter, coming from behind to win 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 against Frenchman Constant Lestienne (31).

13:57 CET - With the French Open starting, inevitable questions in France have emerged over when a French player will next win a Grand Slam.

Yannick Noah (63) was the last man from France to do so way back in 1983!

The tennis legend shared some words of advice for emerging players in his country recently and the message was clear - if you want to succeed, you must leave.

Read more of Noah's comments here.

12:21 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (25) has begun her French Open with a win against Marta Kostyuk (20). The feisty and politically-charged encounter finished 6-3, 6-2.

Read more about the result here.

Earlier, Magdalena Frech (25) breezed past Shuai Zhang (34) 6-1, 6-1 to also reach the second round at Roland Garros.

11:13 CET - The Parisian sun is shining and play is underway at Roland Garros!

Check out the full women's program for the day here and the men's here.

Don't forget to check back in with us on the Tennis Tracker for all the key results and more.

8:10 CET - Casper Ruud (24) admitted his preparation going into the French Open has not been ideal but is counting on his experience from his final run last year and the ability to endure five-setters to go deep at Roland Garros.

Read what Ruud had to say here.

8:08 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) said he has nothing but respect for his eternal rival Rafael Nadal (36), and that a part of him would leave if the Spaniard retires in 2024.

Read about that here.

7:15 CET - Two weeks of Grand Slam tennis is finally upon us, and personally, I cannot wait for it to get started. In action in Paris today, we have 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) as he begins his quest for a maiden major title. Russian duo Karen Khachanov (27) and Andrey Rublev (25) are also set to take to the court on the men's side.

Aryna Sabalenka (25) is the main attraction in the women's draw today, and after winning the Australian Open at the start of the year, she will be looking to follow that up with another Grand Slam title. She will no doubt have eyes on the world No.1 ranking too. Some other top seeds preparing to play later today are world No.3 Jessica Pegula (29) and Maria Sakkari (27).

There are a whole host of other games from the French capital, and we will be keeping you up to date with everything right here.