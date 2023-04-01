Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur

It is the final weekend of Wimbledon, it has been a memorable journey for all involved! Surpising early exits, underdogs, many underdogs, redemption stories and all of it is coming to an end. Novak Djokovic is clashing with Carlos Alcaraz but today our attention is focused on the women's action, follow it all on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

18:34 CET - There was more action on Centre Court following the women's singles final with the men's doubles taking place. Top seeds Wesley Koolhof (34) and Brit Neal Skupski (33) beat Marcel Granollers (37) and Horacio Zeballos (38) 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title.

16:40 CET - Vondrousova now on the mic - she congratulates Jabeur for a fantastic tournament and explains that she was in London watching the tournament last year and 12 months later, she's winning on Centre Court. As she says, tennis is crazy!

Known for her tattoos, it seems like her coach will be getting one as well after a Grand Slam win.

16:37 CET - Jabeur now speaking on Centre Court, congratulating her opponent and saying she will win Wimbledon one day, promising to come back stronger in the future. She also thanks the crowd and promises, once more, to win this tournament.

An emotional Ons Jabeur after the game Reuters

16:35 CET - An emotional Ons Jabeur (28) picks up the runner's up plate. The Tunisian, beaten in the final for the last two years, is in tears - a tough one to take for her. Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft!

16:30 CET - History and records are meant to be broken and that is exactly what Vondrousova has done. She becomes the first-ever unseeded winner of the women's singles tournament and is the first Czech winner since Petra Kvitova (33) nine year ago. She will also take home a cool £2.35million - not bad for two week's worth of work.

16:28 CET - MARKETA VONDROUSOVA IS WIMBLEDON CHAMPION!

Unseeded, undeterred, Marketa Vondrousova has had the tournament of her dreams and volleys her way into history. She falls onto the grass in emotion, before Ons Jabeur, who has had a superb championship herself, hugs her. An incredibly historic 6-4, 6-4 victory for Vondrousova, one that will be life-changing.

Vondrousova - Jabeur match stats Flashscore

16:25 CET - Jabeur's serve has just not stood up to Vondrousova today, and the Czech breaks again to be just one game away from glory.

16:15 CET - More and more breaks to start the second set, that follows a similar pattern to the first. The majority of service games may have gone against both women, but it is Marketa Vondrousova who is able to hold hers more often than not. After six games in the second set, we are all square and Ons Jabeur seems to be becoming more and more frustrated with her performance.

15:47 CET - FIRST SET TO VONDROUSOVA!

The Czech player has been under sustained pressure from Ons Jabeur but has managed to win three games in a row to take the first set 6-4.

Much to ponder for the Tunisian star as the pair get ready for the second set.

15:39 CET - Nothing separating the pair after seven games as new balls are called, with both serves under constant pressure. Jabeur 4-3 up against Vondrousova but it is still on serve, ironically.

15:22 CET - A nervy start, understandably, for both players on Centre as they trade breaks early on. First, Jabeur goes two games up on Vondrousova, but the Czech player shows great character to break straight back and put the game back on serve at 2-1.

15:05 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) have made their way onto Centre Court and we are underway at the start of the women's singles final.

14:06 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) says the "world of sport" will be watching when he faces Carlos Alcaraz (20) in a Wimbledon final where history and a generational shift are at stake.

Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns.

Having already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, victory on Sunday will put the Serb just one major away from completing the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969.

"It's the ultimate showdown," said Djokovic, who will be playing in a record 35th Grand Slam final.

"Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and sports world will be directed on this Sunday's Wimbledon final. It's probably the most watched tennis match globally."

14:01 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) has returned to the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row after a mesmerising comeback against Aryna Sabalenka (25).

She was down 2-4 in the second set and a point away from trailing 3-5, but came back from a set down to disappoint the Australian Open champion, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. It is becoming a revenge tour for the Tunisian.

In addition to snapping her three-match losing streak against the Belarusian, she avenged her 2022 final loss to Elena Rybakina (24) in the quarter-final, 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, and beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova (33), in the fourth round, 6-0, 6-3, despite a 1-4 prior rivalry.

She has become the first woman to record three top 10 wins in the same edition of Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

Furthermore, the world number six has now acquired 28 wins on grass since the start of 2021, the highest count on the surface in a three-year period since Maria Sharapova (2004-06).

6:31 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) likes nothing better than munching on Wimbledon's Centre Court turf on men's final day and after setting up what he billed as the "ultimate showdown" with Carlos Alcaraz (20), he now wants to gobble up a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's previous meetings Flashscore

"He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," joked the Serbian who has bent down to eat a handful of grass from the most famous tennis arena after each one of his seven Wimbledon triumphs.

Djokovic has made no secret of his insatiable appetite to hoard more and more records as he looks to leave every rival, especially those whose names crop up in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, in his shade.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic stands alone on top of the men's Grand Slam totem pole after he won the French Open last month to secure a 23rd major - moving ahead of his great rival Rafael Nadal on the all-time winners' list.

5:25 CET - Ons Jabeur is playing her second consecutive Wimbledon final and third Grand Slam overall, last year she lost to Elena Rybakina, a match she avenged in the quarter-finals of this edition. She got past world number two Aryna Sabalenka, and today for one last step to Grand Slam glory she must defeat Marketa Vondrousova.

The world number 42 missed the 2022 tournament and she could not have returned in better fashion, taking out fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula followed by Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals as she the Czech prepares for her first Grand Slam final against the world number six Tunisian.

Follow the final with Flashscore.