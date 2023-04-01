Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into US Open third round

Novak Djokovic (36) overcame some minor early issues to cruise past Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) 6-4 6-1 6-1 in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, as he continues his hunt for a 24th Grand Slam title.

More accustomed to the bright lights of the New York night session, the Serbian star instead absorbed the muggy midday August heat, firing off 35 winners to set up a meeting with compatriot Laslo Djere (28) in the third round.

A handful of unforced errors were all that separated Djokovic and his unseeded opponent in the first set, as the three-time champion overcame early inaccuracy on his first serve and converted a break point chance in the fourth game.

The Spaniard lost his resolve in the second set, where Djokovic broke in the third and fifth games.

Zapata Miralles helped him break again in the seventh game with a double fault and a clumsy error.

Djokovic saved four break points early in the final set, in which he won the final five games and closed out the match with a forehand winner.

The Serb is already assured of retaking the world number one spot when the rankings are updated after the tournament after winning his opening match.

