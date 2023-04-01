Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback

Reuters
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (33) will keep her comeback going into next year but said she was living for the moment at the U.S. Open after a surprise return from retirement.

The former Australian Open champion initially called time on her competitive career in 2020 and spent so long away from the court that she told reporters at Flushing Meadows that at one point she was unable to locate her rackets.

"I didn't miss it. I played since I was obviously very, very young. It's been part of my life and my lifestyle for so long. I needed a break," said Wozniacki, who gave birth in 2021 and 2022.

"I'm very excited to have this opportunity and to play again and play at the highest level."

The Dane earned a wildcard entry for the US Open, where she was twice a finalist, after she announced her return to competition two months ago.

Wozniacki lost in the second round in Montreal and in the first round in Cincinnati earlier this month in her first two tournaments back but her enthusiasm was undented in New York, where she will start against a so far unnamed qualifier.

"When you look at yourself and you feel like you still have a chance to do something really cool and really good, then you've got to take the chance," she told reporters. "You never know if you don't try it."

Wozniacki discussed a return to tennis with long-time friend and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who reached a major final four times after giving birth in 2017 before announcing she was "evolving away from tennis" a year ago.

"I'm just proud that we are quite a few moms on tour that have paved the way I think for the future generation that it's possible to take a break, have a family, then come back," said Wozniacki.

"The women have showed that you can still play at a very, very high level."

The 30-time singles title winner expects to play a fuller schedule in 2024 but would not speculate beyond that.

"I don't know how long I'm going to play for. I don't know if it's going to be a year, two years, three years. I can't predict the future," she said.

"I'm just enjoying being here in the moment."

