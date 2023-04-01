Carlos Alcaraz only gives himself 8 out of 10 after outclassing Medvedev in Wimbledon semi

Carlos Alcaraz only gives himself 8 out of 10 after outclassing Medvedev in Wimbledon semi
Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic on Sunday for the Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic on Sunday for the Wimbledon title
Reuters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) described his thrashing of Daniil Medvedev (27) in Friday's Wimbledon semi-final as one of the best matches of his career but warned there is still more to come.

Apart from a few casual games in the third set, when the match was as good as over, the Spaniard produced a level of tennis that had the Centre Court crowd in awe as he outclassed the Russian third seed 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The world number one will now aim to become the first player to beat Novak Djokovic (36) on Centre Court for a decade when he takes on the reigning seven-time champion on Sunday.

Asked to evaluate his mauling of Medvedev, Alcaraz said: "I mean, this one probably was one of my best matches, not only on grass but on the Tour. I rate like 8 out of 10, something like that. It was amazing for me. I showed a great level.

"Probably one of my best matches."

The Spaniard will need to reach the perfect 10 to knock Djokovic off his throne on Sunday and stop the 36-year-old Serbian matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Five weeks ago in the French Open semi-final he won the first set against Djokovic but the effort involved left him with body cramps and he subsided.

"I'll try to get into the court with not as much nerves as I probably had in the French Open semi-final," Alcaraz said.

"If I win, it could be amazing for me - not only win a Wimbledon title but do it against Novak would be super special.

"I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them."

Djokovic has won 34 successive matches at Wimbledon and, despite being at an age when players usually retire, appears to be as dominant as ever, having won the first two Grand Slams of the year and carving his way through the Wimbledon draw.

So what, according to Alcaraz, will it take to beat him?

"He's a really complete guy, really complete player. He's amazing. He does nothing wrong on the court," he said. "Physically he's a beast. Mentally he's a beast. Everything is unbelievable for him."

Check out the game summary from Alcaraz's victory with Flashscore.

