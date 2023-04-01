NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. Championship
  4. NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Tom Brady last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (46) has become a minority owner in English soccer club Birmingham City and will become the chairman of its new advisory board, the Championship team announced on Thursday.

The club said Brady was expected to work with its sports science department as well as the board and the management team on "global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities".

The retired NFL quarterback entered a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner at the club which finished 17th in England's second tier last season.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise," chairman Tom Wagner said in a statement.

Brady described City, which last played in the top flight Premier League in 2011, as an "iconic club".

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham," Brady said.

Brady has been busy off the pitch since his retirement. He was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship, the new electric race boat competition.

He also acquired an ownership stake in WNBA side Las Vegas Aces.

Mentions
American footballBrady TomFootballAmerican SportsChampionshipBirminghamLas Vegas Aces
Related Articles
Nathan Tella seems focused on Saints despite Clarets' freedom campaign
Damar Hamlin practices in full pads for first time since NFL collapse
Marseille confirm signing of winger Ismaïla Sarr from Watford
Show more
American football
Denver Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike banned indefinitely for betting on NFL games
NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders
Three NFL players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations
NFL confirms Super Bowl returning to 49ers stadium in 2026
NFL League owners approve proposal to allow third active quarterback
Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies aged 87
Australian former rugby and NFL player jailed for sex assault
Ex-Raiders receiver Ruggs pleads guilty over deadly 2021 crash
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Spurs look at Rosario's Veliz
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |