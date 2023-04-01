Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, remembers 'amazing moments'

Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, remembers 'amazing moments'
New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team
New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team
Reuters
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick (71) took out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of The Boston Globe, thanking New England fans for their support over his long tenure with the team.

"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders," he started his letter, which ran on page A3 of Sunday's paper.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways on January 11th after a run that included six Super Bowl titles and three more AFC championships. He compiled a 266-121 record in the regular season and 30-12 in the postseason over 24 years in New England.

He recalled those Super Bowl championships in his letter, which was set in white type against a dark blue background and included a photo of a smiling Belichick at a celebratory parade.

"Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory," he wrote, before mentioning two of the things he was best known for as Patriots coach.

"You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

"I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments."

Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons job that went to Raheem Morris, and The Athletic reported that the Washington Commanders also considered him for their job before hiring Dan Quinn.

Belichick has spent every season with an NFL team since 1975.

