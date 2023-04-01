Chicago Bears set to sign kicker Cairo Santos to huge new four-year contract

Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos gets set to kick the game-winning field goal against the Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears and kicker Cairo Santos (32) have agreed on a four-year, $16 million contract extension, with $9.5 million in guaranteed money, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

He will be under contract with the Bears through the 2027 season, per reports.

The Bears are the fifth team for Santos, who started his career in 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent from Tulane. He has made 105 of 116 field goal attempts with Chicago.

This season, he is 27 of 29 on field goal attempts and has made all six of his attempts from 50 yards or more. He has connected on 24 of 26 extra-point attempts this season.

In 130 career games, he has made 85.5 per cent of his field goal attempts and 94.8 per cent of point-after tries with a career-long of 55 yards.

Santos also has kicked for the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.