Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell dies at 32

Ronald Powell made his last appearance in the NFL in the 2014 season.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell died on Monday at age 32, the NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known.

The University of Florida acknowledged the death of Powell, who played for the Gators from 2010-13.

Word of Powell's death began circulating Monday after former Saints teammate Junior Galette announced it on social media.

Powell was a fifth-round pick by New Orleans in the 2014 draft and played in 14 games for the Saints that season. He was released shortly before the start of the 2015 campaign. He didn't play in another NFL game.

Powell was a highly coveted high school player from Southern California and one of the top national recruits in the 2010 class. He signed with Urban Meyer-coached Florida.

Powell had 18.5 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks, during three seasons with the Gators. He missed the entire 2012 campaign due to an ACL tear sustained during the spring.